My City My Pride campaign launched

The Hosur Corporation under the aegis of the district administration organised an awareness rally on waste segregation and management here on Friday.

Rallying around the goal of Waste segregation and segretation at source, the corporation rang in the People’s movement for clean cities and My city, My Pride, as announced by the department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply in Assembly.

Flagging off the rally, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy said, cleanliness of the town was in the hands of each resident o the town.

Hosur Corporation has introduced a new system of waste collection, with waste segregation at source. This entailed, collection of wet waste degradable waste on daily basis and collection of non-degradable dry waste every Wednesday by Corporation conservancy workers. The success of the waste segregation rested on the adherence of the public, Collector said.

Earlier, the Collector along with the Mayor S.A. Sathya and Corporation Commissioner K. Balasubramanian administered a pledge committing to keeping litter-free clean environment.

DHARMAPURI:

In Dharmapuri, Collector S.Dhivyadarshini flagged off the My Town My Pride rally, linking it with the Meendum Manjappai campaign here.

Speaking at the rally, Collector Dhivyadarshini said, the rally was part of the intensive cleanliness drives launched under the People’s movement for clean cities under the Department of Municipal Administration.

The campaign is to create awareness on waste management and cleanliness taking on board residents welfare associations, NGOs, concerned citizens among others every Second and fourth Saturdays of the month.