Muthukumar assumes office as Executive Director of Tea Board India

M. Muthukumar, an IAS officer of Odisha cadre, assumed office as Executive Director of Tea Board India, Coonoor.

According to a press release, Mr. Muthukumar completed his B.Sc and M.Sc in Agriculture from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and held various positions in the Odisha government for the last 12 years.

Residents petition District Collector

Daily wage workers residing in Vinayakar Koil street at Gopalapuram (Onapalayam Road) in Vadavalli have submitted a petition to District Collector G.S. Sameeran demanding alternative houses. The Highways Department had recently issued a notice asking the residents to vacate their houses in 10 days. The residents said they would vacate the houses only if the government provided them alternative houses. About 20 families are residing in the street for the last 60 years, they said.