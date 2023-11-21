ADVERTISEMENT

‘Muthamizh Arignar’ ornamental chariot inaugurated in Coimbatore

November 21, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to showcase the political legacy of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the ‘Muthamizh Arignar’ ornamental chariot was inaugurated here on Tuesday as part of his centenary birth anniversary celebrations in the State.

The aim of the chariot is to introduce Karunanidhi’s artistic prowess and diversity to the younger generation. The chariot has been crafted by the Coimbatore Journalist-Artist Committee set up in each district by the State government.

Launched by Mayor Kalpana Andakumar, the chariot with a pen sculpture that sits atop various Tamil books on poetry and politics, houses a wax figure of the former president of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, books written by him and photographs and videos that explain his personal and political journeys.

In addition to this, saplings were planted around the chariots by officials and students who attended the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US