‘Muthamizh Arignar’ ornamental chariot inaugurated in Coimbatore

November 21, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to showcase the political legacy of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the ‘Muthamizh Arignar’ ornamental chariot was inaugurated here on Tuesday as part of his centenary birth anniversary celebrations in the State.

The aim of the chariot is to introduce Karunanidhi’s artistic prowess and diversity to the younger generation. The chariot has been crafted by the Coimbatore Journalist-Artist Committee set up in each district by the State government.

Launched by Mayor Kalpana Andakumar, the chariot with a pen sculpture that sits atop various Tamil books on poetry and politics, houses a wax figure of the former president of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, books written by him and photographs and videos that explain his personal and political journeys.

In addition to this, saplings were planted around the chariots by officials and students who attended the event.

