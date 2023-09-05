HamberMenu
‘Muted’ 150th year celebration of Mettupalayam Railway Station disappoints local public

September 05, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - METTUPALAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘muted’ celebration of the 150th year of Mettupalayam Railway Station on August 30 and 31 by the Railways has apparently disappointed the travelling public in the town.

The Southern Railway authorities had earlier promised that the event would be celebrated on a grand scale. The Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Organisation and Bhavani Nadhineer Padhukappu Sangam had sent proposals for a month-long celebration of what they consider to be a historic event.

“We had planned for a month-long programme, including visits by school children and various competitions for the students,” said M. Jaikumar, coordinator of Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Organisation, who is also Member, Mettupalayam Station Consultative Committee.

The Mettupalayam Station, which is the third after Podanur and Coimbatore stations, to complete 150 years of existence, was illuminated, and the Museum was also decked up. An eight-km marathon was conducted as part of the celebrations.

But, the public expected more from the Railways. It looked like the celebrations were conducted in a hurry, M. Jaikumar said.

The travel and freight needs of the station had also not been met as yet. The Nilgiris Mountain Railways was highly patronised by the travelling public, and there was no reason why additional services were not operated, he pointed out.

Likewise, there are as many as 2,400 seasonal ticket travellers for the Mettupalayam-Coimbatore Memu service. But, only eight coaches with a capacity for 1,200 passengers are utilised for the train, say aggrieved commuters, making a case for increasing the number of coaches to 12.

On their part, the traders are looking for an announcement on operation of exclusive freight services. According to traders in Mettupalayam, which is considered a major hub for various kinds of vegetables and fruits, there is bound to be abundant patronage for exclusive freight service by the Railways from the town to major cities.

