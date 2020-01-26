Muslims take out anti-CAA rally

Thousands of Muslims from various parts of the city participated in a rally organised by the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ) against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) here on Saturday.

Nearly 2,500 women and 1,500 men participated in the rally, according to police. The rally started near the Government Polytechnic College for Women on Bharathiyar Road, and proceeded towards the District Collectorate.

I. Abuthahir, TNTJ district deputy secretary, said that the police allowed the protesters to wait at the VOC Grounds, following which a few members visited the District Collectorate. The members presented a petition to District Collector K. Rajamani, he said.

In the petition, TNTJ urged the State Assembly to pass a resolution against CAA and NRC similar to Kerala and Punjab. Until then, the State government must not allow the NPR exercise to be conducted.

“If no such resolution is passed in the upcoming Assembly session, the TNTJ will stage a protest in front of the Assembly [building in Chennai],” Mr. Abuthahir said.

Tiruppur

TNTJ took out a similar rally from Thennampalayam to Tiruppur Collectorate on Saturday.

Police said that nearly 1,100 protesters, comprising around 600 women, 400 men and 100 children, participated in the rally and staged a demonstration outside the Collectorate.