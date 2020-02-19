Muslims take out anti-CAA march

Members of various Muslim organisations staged protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Erode, Salem, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts on Wednesday.

In Erode, over 2,000 people took out a march on Perundurai Road. As it was earlier said that the protesters would lay siege to the Collectorate, District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha held a meeting with the representatives of various Muslims organisations on Tuesday evening and it was decided to take out a march.

Protesters gathered in front of Kalingarayan Illam with the national flag. They also held placards with slogans such as “No to CAA, NPR and NRC”.

The stretch from Collectorate Junction to GH Roundabout was closed for traffic and huge police contingent was deployed on Perundurai Road and at the entrance of Collectorate. Protesters raised slogans against the Central government. The march and the protest were held for two hours and later the protesters dispersed. Traffic was restored on Perundurai Road after 12.30 p.m.

Special Correspondent in Krishnagiri adds

In Krishnagiri, over 700 protesters thronged Anna statue and gave a clarion call against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The protesters held placards stating that they were “Indians by citizenship and Muslims by religion”. Men from various jamaaths and other Muslim outfits and women raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The banners held by women read “Nafrat Chodo, Bharat Jodo, Samvidhan Bachao” (shun hatred, unite Bharat and save the Constitution)

The protesters, scattered across the narrow junction of the protest venue, demonstrated their opposition and demanded that the State Assembly pass a resolution against the CAA. At the end of the protest, a few representatives marched to the Collectorate and submitted a petition against the CAA.

In Dharmapuri, over 500 protesters held a demonstration against the CAA on Bharathipuram Road. After a two-hour-long protest, the protesters dispersed peacefully. Few representatives later met the Collector and handed over the petition.

Staff Reporter

in Salem adds

Close to 1,000 persons gathered in front of district Collectorate on Wednesday and raised slogans against the State and Central governments for passing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and against the NPR and NCR. They also staged a road roko.

Members of the Opposition parties such as Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India and many others took part in the protest. The protesters held placards with slogans condemning Centre and State governments.

Member of the Parliament from Salem S.R. Parthibhan charged that the Bill would not have been passed in the Parliament if AIADMK MPs and PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss had voted against it. Mr.Parthibhan said that the protests would continue until the Act was withdrawn.

The protesters passed resolution condemning police action at Washermenpet in Chennai and also condemned the statements made by the Chief Minister in this regard.

The protesters later staged a road roko in front of district Collectorate and traffic movement was hit for over half an hour at the Collectorate junction.

Meanwhile, the protest started by a group of women and children near Kottai Maidan here entered third day.