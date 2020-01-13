Muslims instigated against CAA: Velumani

Muslims were instigated to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by a group with vested interest and they should not get swayed, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said on Saturday at a function organised to distribute Pongal gift.
When a group of Muslim leaders met the Chief Minister in Chennai a few days ago, he told them that the AIADMK government would not allow Muslims to be affected by the CAA.
The Minister said he would resign if Muslims were to be affected.
“I will not hesitate even a moment to resign my post if such a situation arose,” he said.
Mr. Velumani accused the DMK of polarising on religious lines and asked Muslims not to fall into the trap.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.