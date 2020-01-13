Muslims instigated against CAA: Velumani

Muslims were instigated to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by a group with vested interest and they should not get swayed, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said on Saturday at a function organised to distribute Pongal gift.

When a group of Muslim leaders met the Chief Minister in Chennai a few days ago, he told them that the AIADMK government would not allow Muslims to be affected by the CAA.

The Minister said he would resign if Muslims were to be affected.

“I will not hesitate even a moment to resign my post if such a situation arose,” he said.

Mr. Velumani accused the DMK of polarising on religious lines and asked Muslims not to fall into the trap.