Muslims donate land for Ganesha temple, organise annadhanam on consecration

Published - May 26, 2024 07:26 pm IST

The members of the RMJ Rose Garden Muslim Jamaat mosque donated the land worth ₹6 lakh after learning that the Hindus in the locality were unable to find suitable land

The Hindu Bureau

A temple of Lord Ganesha, constructed on three cents donated by the Jamaath of the locality, was consecrated on Sunday at Ottapalayam near Padiyur in Tiruppur district.

The brotherhood of the two communities that had been living in harmony all along was further cemented by the gesture of the Muslim community to donate the land, the residents said.

The consecration ceremony was marked by members of the Muslim community arriving in a procession and making the traditional ‘seervarisai’ offering of fruits, flowers and other items in seven plates.

Children of the two communities were seen mingling along with the elders in the procession to the accompaniment of drum beats. The Muslim members who were welcomed with garlands went up to the fire pit and made the offerings to the priests who were conducting the sanctification ceremony and ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (installing deity’s idol).

The Jamaath members also organised ‘Annadhanam’ for the consecration to the delight of everyone.

