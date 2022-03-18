Muslim outfits, parties protest against hijab ban in Karnataka schools

Members of various Muslim organisations and political parties protested in front of the Salem Collectorate on Friday condemning the Karnataka High Court’s order against students belonging to Muslim religion wearing headscarves in educational institutions.

Members of political parties like Naam Tamilar Katchi and Indian National Congress and Muslim organisations gathered in front of the office and raised slogans condemning the court order. The protesters complained that the order was against the rights of the Muslim women. The protesters charged that the BJP and the RSS were trying to snatch away the rights of minorities in the country. The protesters alleged that the BJP and RSS are trying to garner votes by creating communal tensions in the society.

Over 200 persons took part in the protest.