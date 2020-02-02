Muslim organisations take out massive rally against CAA, NPR and NRC

Thousands of people from nearly 20 organisations marched from various places south of the city to gather at the Red Cross Junction on Sunday evening against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register, and National Register of Citizens.

Leaders from the Tamil Nadu Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and a few other political parties joined the protesters from the Kovai Mavatta Sunnat Jama-ath Kolkai Kootamaippu, Jama-athul Ulema Sabai, Indian Union Muslim League, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, Popular Front of India, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, All India Imam Council, Socialist Democratic Party of India, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and a few other organisations to register their protest.

Voicing slogans against the Central government and accusing it of attempting to divide people along religious lines and polarise the society, the protesters waved national flags and mobile phones lit with flash lights.

The organisations passed resolutions saying that the CAA was against the Constitution and threatened the secular fabric of the country, asking people to not cooperate in the NPR exercise, urging the State government to not allow the NPR exercise in the State, demanding the arrest of Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji for stoking communal flames, condemning the arrest of students who protested against CAA and asking the Central government to focus on reviving the economy.

The protesters also passed a resolution expressing disappointment at the Supreme Court for passing orders that favoured the Central government and did not reflect the people’s sentiments.

The Coimbatore City Police had deployed personnel from Armed Reserve and those it had requisitioned from neighbouring districts.

The Rapid Action Force personnel were also present around the protest venue. They had deployed water canons and drones to monitor the movement of people.

Earlier, the police had blocked roads leading to the protest venue and regulated the movement of traffic around Avinashi Road, Trichy Road and near the Collectorate.