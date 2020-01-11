Muslim organisations stage protest in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam and Coimbatore Athar Jama-ath on Friday staged protests at two places in the city against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register exercise and National Register of Citizens.

After the afternoon prayers, members of the Jama-ath formed a human chain on Oppanakkara Street, held national flag and placards to protest against the Act.

Jama-ath president A. Shahnawaz and trustee M.K. Aboo Sali led the protest that saw the participation of 1,000 people.

In Athupalam, members of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam led by Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah staged a protest. Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan and Singanallur MLA N. Karthik were also present. Mr. Jawahirullah said it was wrong to see the Act in isolation. It should be seen along with the NPR and NRC exercise. The Centre’s objective behind the Act and two exercises was to make Muslims a refugee in this country.

Mr. Natarajan said that after launching an assault on Muslims, the Centre had targeted Anglo Indians by removing the reservation for two seats in Lok Sabha. He also decried the Coimbatore City Police for not allowing his party, the CPI(M), to protest against the CAA and restricting the Muslims’ protest to the south of the city. Around 1,000 people participated in the protest.