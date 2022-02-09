Musical campaign to woo voters

With an election dangling from a string around his neck, independent candidate P. Maheswaran goes around the campaigning the lanes and bylanes in Sanganoor.

He chose to use the harmonium to make it a novel campaign, said Mr. Maheswaran. “This being my first foray into election and politics, I want to do something that will interest the voters and improve my recall value at the time of voting.”

He used a wooden poll used by candy sellers on Tuesday and the harmonium on Wednesday. In the coming days, he would make his campaign more interesting, again only to increase his recall value, Mr. Maheswaran said.

Incidentally, the symbol the Coimbatore Corporation officials had allotted to the candidate was diamond.

Mr. Maheswaran said he had thrown his hat into the election ring because he wanted to serve more people in his native, Sanganoor, where he was born. . He had studied till Standard IX and was in the business of supplying grinding stones to wet grinder manufacturing companies.