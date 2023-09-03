ADVERTISEMENT

Music director, friend die in accident near Avinashi

September 03, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A Chennai-based music director and his friend from Australia died on the spot when the car in which they were travelling rammed a median near Avinashi in Tiruppur district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sivakumar (50) of Saligram, Chennai, and Tamil Adiyan (50), a resident of Australia. Nagaraj (44), a realtor of Avadi, and Moovendan (54), a film director of Puduppet, were admitted to a private hospital with grievous injuries.

The frontage of the high-end car was damaged completely due to the impact of the accident caused after a front tyre had reportedly burst. The Avinashi police have registered a case.

Four unlicensed rifles seized

Coimbatore Four unlicensed country rifles, a few rounds of bullets and 350 grams of gun powder were confiscated from the premises of a brick kiln at Thadagam in Coimbatore district by a forest patrol team on Saturday. The Thudiyalur police registered a case and conducted inquiries with brick kiln owner Gnanasekaran.

