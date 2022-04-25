Coimbatore

Music concert at Hindusthan CAS in Coimbatore on April 30

“Thaikkudam Bridge,” a Kerala- based music band found in 2013 by Govind Vasantha and Siddharth Menon, will perform a live concert at the Hindustan CAS Grounds on April 30.

.For tickets, contact 9087144566 / 9688898444.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2022 5:34:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/music-concert-at-hindusthan-cas-in-coimbatore-on-april-30/article65353587.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY