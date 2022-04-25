Music concert at Hindusthan CAS in Coimbatore on April 30
“Thaikkudam Bridge,” a Kerala- based music band found in 2013 by Govind Vasantha and Siddharth Menon, will perform a live concert at the Hindustan CAS Grounds on April 30.
.For tickets, contact 9087144566 / 9688898444.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.