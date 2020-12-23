Muscular dystrophy training centre inaugurated

A centre for training persons with muscular dystrophy in various exercises and techniques was inaugurated near Fairlands here on Monday.

Chief Minister Edappadi.K. Palaniswami inaugurated the centre through video conferencing and District Collector S.A. Raman, AIADMK legislators and senior officials participated in the event.

Various equipment worth ₹14 lakh have been installed at the centre that would be run by Salem Institute for Rehabilitation. Authorities said muscular dystrophy was a degenerative disease that caused muscle weakness. It occurred due to lack of secretion of regenerative proteins and the average life span of a person affected with muscular dystrophy was 21 years. Experts said the lifespan could be increased to 40 years and above through various exercises and energy conservation techniques offered at the centre.

Vasuki Vijayakrishnan, Director of the centre said, “The symptoms of the disease can be noticed from 5-6 years of age when children face difficulties while walking and they may trip often. Various exercises are offered with the assistance of equipment at the centre for muscle strength.”

The centre has three physiotherapists, two speech therapist and one occupational therapist to assist the affected persons and counsel their parents. According to officials, as on date, 220 persons are affected with the disease in the district.