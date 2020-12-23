Muscular dystrophy training centre inaugurated

A centre for training persons with muscular dystrophy in various exercises and techniques was inaugurated near Fairlands here on Monday.
Chief Minister Edappadi.K. Palaniswami inaugurated the centre through video conferencing and District Collector S.A. Raman, AIADMK legislators and senior officials participated in the event.
Various equipment worth ₹14 lakh have been installed at the centre that would be run by Salem Institute for Rehabilitation. Authorities said muscular dystrophy was a degenerative disease that caused muscle weakness. It occurred due to lack of secretion of regenerative proteins and the average life span of a person affected with muscular dystrophy was 21 years. Experts said the lifespan could be increased to 40 years and above through various exercises and energy conservation techniques offered at the centre.
Vasuki Vijayakrishnan, Director of the centre said, “The symptoms of the disease can be noticed from 5-6 years of age when children face difficulties while walking and they may trip often. Various exercises are offered with the assistance of equipment at the centre for muscle strength.”
The centre has three physiotherapists, two speech therapist and one occupational therapist to assist the affected persons and counsel their parents. According to officials, as on date, 220 persons are affected with the disease in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath