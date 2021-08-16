Murugan lashes out at Opposition for disrupting Parliament

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, who launched a three-day Makkal Aasi Yatra (People’s Support Yatra) in Coimbatore on Monday, lashed out at the Opposition parties for stalling Parliament proceedings during the monsoon session.

Speaking to mediapersons following the yatra’s launch at Kamarajapuram, he alleged that the Opposition members unleashed violence in Parliament and claimed that the Opposition parties have created a false image of the Pegasus snooping controversy.

Highlighting that he was the first member of the Arunthathiyar community to be appointed as a Minister of State, Mr. Murugan condemned the Opposition for interrupting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his customary introduction of the new Ministers.

“This shows that they do not wish for someone from an ordinary family becoming a Minister,” he claimed.

Mr. Murugan accused the DMK government of being unable to fulfil its poll promises such as ₹ 1,000 per month for housewives and waiver of education loans. The appointment of trained archakas of all castes in temples is nothing new, according to him.

On the recent raids at the properties linked to former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, he said that Mr. Velumani will face the cases legally.

The yatra, a part of a nationwide initiative by the BJP, is intended to meet the people directly and seek their blessings, Mr. Murugan said. It will cover Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts and conclude on Wednesday. BJP State president K. Annamalai and former MP C.P. Radhakrishnan were present during the event.