Murugan interviews BJP candidates in Coimbatore

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan on Saturday interviewed candidates from the BJP who applied to contest in the urban local body elections.

Party sources said that the interview was held at the party office on V.K.K. Menon Road in the presence of senior leaders of the State unit including vice-president P. Kanagasabapathi, general secretary G.K. Selvakumar and agriculture wing president G.K. Nagaraj.

Mr. Murugan conducted the personal interview of around 50 candidates from Thudiyalur and Kavundampalayam, following which the senior leaders continued the day-long interview process.

Around 485 applications have been received from the BJP members to contest in the upcoming elections for 41 local bodies in Coimbatore district – one corporation, seven municipalities and 33 town panchayats. The final list of candidates will be released following the completion of alliance talks with the AIADMK, according to the sources.