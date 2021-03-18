Murugan files nomination in Dharapuram after roadshow

DMK candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy submitting his nomination for the Thondamuthur Assembly constituency on Thursday.

18 March 2021 23:32 IST

BJP State president L. Murugan contesting from Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency filed his nomination on Thursday after participating in a roadshow.

The one km-long roadshow was organised from the BJP’s office near the bus terminus till the Office of the Dharapuram Sub-Collector, which saw the participation of over 5,000 people, police sources said.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Murugan asserted that the victory of the AIADMK-BJP alliance has been confirmed in the upcoming election and that the parties are working only to ensure a sizeable victory margin.

AMMK candidate A. Visalakshi and incumbent MLA S. Gunasekaran also filed their nominations for the Tiruppur South constituency at the Tiruppur Corporation headquarters on Mangalam Road.

Tiruppur district saw 80 nominations filed on Thursday alone across its eight Assembly constituencies. Palladam constituency saw the highest number of nominations (19) followed by Kangeyam (17). A total of 177 nominations have been filed so far, according to election officials.