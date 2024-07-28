GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Murugan dubs CM’s boycott of NITI Aayog meet a drama

Published - July 28, 2024 01:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s boycott of the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi is an attention-seeking exercise and a political drama, L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, said here on Saturday.

He could have boycotted the meeting as a DMK leader, but not as the Chief Minister, Mr. Murugan said, adding that it was Mr. Stalin’s duty and responsibility as the leader of the State to attend the meeting to get funds for projects in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Murugan further blamed the INDIA bloc parties for diverting the attention of the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated ₹11 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years, Mr. Murugan said, urging the Chief Minister to refrain from “cheating the people of Tamil Nadu”.

“Mr. Stalin finds time to visit Kodaikanal and foreign countries, but not to attend the NITI Aayog meeting. His statements on Tamil Nadu not finding a mention in the Union Budget and being neglected are aimed at creating a drama,” the Minister said.

