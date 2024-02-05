Murder suspected in death of silver trader in Salem

February 05, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Salem

The police suspect murder in the death of a 45-year-old silver trader in an accident in Salem on Friday.

Sankar, 45, silver trader and resident of Shevapet , had gone for a morning walk on Achiraman Street when a SUV hit him and fled from the spot. In the accident, Sankar sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Later, some silver traders lodged a complaint with the Shevapet police raising suspicion that Sankar might have been murdered. Following this, the police verified the CCTV footage in the locality. Visuals showed that the vehicle that hit Sankar waited in the street, and while he was walking it moved and hit Sankar and fled. Also, the vehicle did not have a number plate. So, the police suspect murder angle in the case and are investigating further..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT