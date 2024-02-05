GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Murder suspected in death of silver trader in Salem

February 05, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The police suspect murder in the death of a 45-year-old silver trader in an accident in Salem on Friday.

Sankar, 45, silver trader and resident of Shevapet , had gone for a morning walk on Achiraman Street when a SUV hit him and fled from the spot. In the accident, Sankar sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Later, some silver traders lodged a complaint with the Shevapet police raising suspicion that Sankar might have been murdered. Following this, the police verified the CCTV footage in the locality. Visuals showed that the vehicle that hit Sankar waited in the street, and while he was walking it moved and hit Sankar and fled. Also, the vehicle did not have a number plate. So, the police suspect murder angle in the case and are investigating further..

Related Topics

Salem

