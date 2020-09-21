Murder suspect gives the slip, is COVID-19 positive

Salem

21 September 2020 22:19 IST

He was under treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem

A man arrested by the Salem Rural Police in connection with a murder case went missing from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, where he was under treatment for COVID-19, on Monday.

Police said that Naresh Kumar from Omalur was arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of an elderly woman. He was taken to the government hospital for COVID-19 test and his results returned positive. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital. He went missing on Monday and the hospital authorities alerted the police. Police are on the lookout for him.

