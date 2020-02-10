Murder of DMK man: accused produced in court

Days after the four accused in the murder of a DMK functionary in Hosur surrendered before a court in Erode district, the men were brought and produced before the judicial magistrate’s court in Hosur on Monday.

The accused, Kaja alias Gajendran, Santhosh Kumar, Yaswanth Kumar and Govindaraj had surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate in Kodumudi on February 4, within 48 hours after they hacked to death Mansoor Ali, convenor of the north zone minority wing of the party.

Taken to Vellore

The accused, who were lodged in Coimbatore prison upon surrender, were sent to Vellore Central Prison.