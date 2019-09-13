Murder case: two convicted for life

In connection with a murder case in Sirumugai in 2016, two men from Jharkhand were convicted for life on Friday.

According to legal sources, Nandalal Kemparam (25) and Sudhir Kerai (22) were given life sentences by Mohammad Farooq, Fifth Additional District Sessions Judge, for the murder and additional three-year sentence for stealing the deceased’s properties. On August 9, 2016, the accused murdered Sureshkumar (45) in Jadayampalayam after he quarrelled with them for allegedly teasing his wife.

They were booked under sections 320 (Punishment for murder) and 404 (Dishonest misappropriation of property possessed by deceased person at the time of his death) of the Indian Penal Code and will serve the sentences at Coimbatore Central Prison, sources said.

Man assaulted, dies

A senior citizen died during treatment on Wednesday after being assaulted by a man in Podanur. The police said K. Murugesan (66) was punched in the abdomen by C. Murugan (60) on Sunday as the former attempted to allay a quarrel the accused was having with his wife.