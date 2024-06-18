GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Murder case suspect nabbed after nine months in Salem

Published - June 18, 2024 06:11 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A private school teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering an elderly woman .

R. Athayammal (65), a resident of Ezhuparanaikadu near Kolathur in Salem district, was found dead in her house on September 8, 2023, with earrings worth half a sovereign and ₹1.10 lakh in cash missing.

The Kolathur police registered a case and formed special teams to catch the culprits. During the investigation, police verified phone calls and mobile signals in the area on the day of the incident. They also collected fingerprints from over 1,000 people, including construction workers who had recently built bathrooms in Athayammal’s house. Initially, none of the fingerprints matched those found at the crime scene.

Eventually, the police identified a matching set of fingerprints belonging to a worker involved in the construction at Athayammal’s house. The suspect was identified as S. Mariyalouis (39), a resident of Saveriyarpalayam near Kolathur.

Police sources revealed that Mariyalouis, an M.A., B.Ed. graduate had worked in private schools but lost his job due to his alcohol addiction. While working on the construction, he discovered that Athayammal had money, and murdered her. After the crime, he hid ₹50,000 in cash and the earring in his house and then absconded.

On Monday, the police received information that Mariyalouis was returning to Kolathur and apprehended him. They recovered ₹50,000 in cash and the earring from the accused, police sources added.

