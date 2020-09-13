Murder case solved within 24 hours

The City Police on Sunday nabbed a youth in connection with the murder of a woman that occurred during the late hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Malarselvi (49).

On Saturday evening, Malarselvi’s son Venkatesh found his mother dead at their rented house near Eswaran Temple and alerted the police. Salem Town police visited the spot the conducted inquiries. A special team including Assistant Commissioner T. Manikandan, Inspector Kumar and Sub-Inspector Sathyamoorthy was formed to investigate the case.

During investigation, police found that the deceased was attacked by a 21-year-old youth named Manoharan for her jewellery.

Police said Manoharan’s father was into finance business. The deceased had reportedly taken money from Manoharan’s father and the accused used to visit the house for collecting the EMI payments.

Police officials said that Manoharan had taken several lakhs as loan without the knowledge of his father from other places and in order to repay his debt, he attacked Malarselvi and snatched her jewellery. However, the ornaments were found to be fake gold. Police have registered a case and are investigating.