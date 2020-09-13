Murder case solved within 24 hours

The City Police on Sunday nabbed a youth in connection with the murder of a woman that occurred during the late hours of Saturday.
According to the police, the deceased was identified as Malarselvi (49).
On Saturday evening, Malarselvi’s son Venkatesh found his mother dead at their rented house near Eswaran Temple and alerted the police. Salem Town police visited the spot the conducted inquiries. A special team including Assistant Commissioner T. Manikandan, Inspector Kumar and Sub-Inspector Sathyamoorthy was formed to investigate the case.
During investigation, police found that the deceased was attacked by a 21-year-old youth named Manoharan for her jewellery.
Police said Manoharan’s father was into finance business. The deceased had reportedly taken money from Manoharan’s father and the accused used to visit the house for collecting the EMI payments.
Police officials said that Manoharan had taken several lakhs as loan without the knowledge of his father from other places and in order to repay his debt, he attacked Malarselvi and snatched her jewellery. However, the ornaments were found to be fake gold. Police have registered a case and are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath