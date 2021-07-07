Murder case cracked after three years

It was registered as a case of drowning in 2018

A case of unnatural death of man in 2018 was found to be a murder three years after the incident, based on statements by the accused who were nabbed in connection with another murder last month in Hosur.

A special team’s probe into the recent murder unearthed the earlier one with the help of the alleged confession of the accused. The team was felicitated by R. Sudhakar, Inspector General of Police, West Zone here on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police E. Sai Charan Tejaswi and Deputy Inspector General of Police Maheshwari were present.

What started off as an investigation into a recent murder led the police to another case that was registered under Section 174 of the IPC as unnatural death by drowning in 2018.

On June 17 this year, Abi alias Abilash (29) of Rajaji Layout in Pedarapalli was found murdered within SIPCOT police station limits.

A special team formed to investigate the case arrested Sabari alias Sabari Singh (29) of Pedarapalli and his accomplices Navi, Murali, Karthik, and Harikrishna within 24 hours of the crime, police said.

Subsequently, the team arrested Kantharaj of Pedarapalli on charges of aiding Sabari in the crime.

During interrogation, it was found that Sabari had murdered Muthu alias Azhagumuthu of Sikkarimettai in 2018 and disposed of his body in River Thenpennai. The Shoolagiri police had registered this as a case of death by drowning.

Sabari’s confession now led to the arrest of three co-accused in the murder of Muthu, and the cracking of another case of murder in Denkanikottai.