Murder case convict dies

Lawyer E.T. Rajavel (53), who was serving a double life sentence in the 2011 Ammasai murder case at Coimbatore Central Prison, died on Friday after being hospitalised following a suicide attempt.

Prison authorities said Rajavel was lodged in his cell at the third block of the prison. At around 11.50 a.m. on Friday, he was allegedly found attempting suicide, following which the prison staff rushed him to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

As he was admitted at the Intermediate Care Unit (IMCU), his health steadily deteriorated and he was declared dead at around 2.30 p.m., according to the authorities at Coimbatore Central Prison and CMCH.

His body was kept at the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

On November 30, 2020, the Fifth Additional District Court in Coimbatore awarded a double life sentence to Rajavel and his wife R. Mohana (45) for the murder of a 45-year-old woman named Ammasai in December 2011.

He allegedly committed the murder to fake Mohana’s death as the latter was then wanted by the Odisha police in a cheating case involving ₹ 12 crore.

Mohana, who was also lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison, was informed of her husband’s death on Friday afternoon, the prison authorities said.

Further investigations regarding any lapse on the part of the prison staff are under way.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.