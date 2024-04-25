Murder case accused shot in Krishnagiri

April 25, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Krishnagiri

A 40-year-old murder suspect was shot at in Krishnagiri District.

A. Chinnamuthu (40), residing in Vellimalai near Pochampalli, Krishnagiri District, had been estranged from his wife, Seetha (37), who had been living at her mother’s house in Senkalarpatti for the past two years. On Monday, Chinnamuthu allegedly encountered Seetha, stabbed her, and fled the scene, resulting in her death.

Police investigations uncovered that Seetha was allegedly in a relationship with Prakash (42), a resident of Keezhsankapatti. Upon learning of this, Chinnamuthu purportedly orchestrated her murder on Monday evening. Additionally, his 17-year-old brother and their friend, Ramkumar (20), reportedly assisted him in the act.

On the same Monday evening, Prakash reportedly fired at the trio while they were in the vicinity of Kodamandapatti using a homemade firearm. During the incident, Chinnamuthu and Ramakumar sustained minor injuries and fled the scene. On Wednesday, the police apprehended Prakash and the 17-year-old boy for questioning, and upon receiving information that Chinnamuthu was undergoing treatment for his gunshot wound at Pochampalli Government Hospital, detained him as well.

The police also arrested Prakash, and remanded all three suspects to prison on Thursday, while the 17-year-old boy was placed in a juvenile home in Krishnagiri.