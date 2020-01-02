Murder case accused injured in escape bid, claim police

The police have claimed that a 24-year-old man accused of murdering his lover’s daughter in May last year fractured his leg while attempting to escape from the scene of crime where he was taken for evidence collection on Tuesday.

The Saravanampatti police claimed that the accused, Tamil aka Sargunam of Kovilpalayam, injured after he fell from the compound wall of a Government elementary school at Karattumedu while attempting to escape.

The police said that they had taken Sargunam to the school, where the three-year-old daughter of his lover was strangled and poisoned to death on May 26 last year, to revisit the crime. Sargunam, whose right leg was fractured, was admitted to the prisoners’ ward of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment after the alleged escape bid on Tuesday evening.

Sargunam had surrendered before the Village Administrative Officer, Karattumedu, on Tuesday morning in connection with the murder. He was handed over to the police who later took him to the scene of crime where the alleged escape attempt took place.

According to the police, Sargunam was in a relationship with the deceased girl’s mother Roopini (30) who was living separated from her husband. They allegedly murdered the child on the premises of the elementary school and dumped her body in deserted place on the way to Murugan Temple at Karattumedu on May 26 night. While the body of the girl was found on the next day and Roopini was arrested two days later.

The police said that Sargunam was hiding in Bengaluru where he had been doing odd works.

A senior police officer said that it was a coincidence that the right leg of the accused was broken in the escape bid.

“The right leg of the girl was broken when she was found dead. This is a coincidence that the right leg of the accused was fractured in the escape bid”, said the official.