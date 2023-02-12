Murder case accused hacked to death in Coimbatore 

February 12, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 31-year-old man was hacked to death by a group at Pappanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore on Sunday evening.

The police have identified the deceased as R. Sakthi alias Sakthipandi of Arapalayam in Madurai district, who was residing at Vilankurichi.

According to the police, a group of men rounded Sakthi near a private college on Nava India Road at Pappanaickenpalayam and hacked him. Residents told the police that they also heard gunshots. Senior police officers visited the place. The police shifted the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The police said that Sakthi was one of the accused arrested in connection with the murder of Hindu Munnani supporter C. Biju (31) at Ram Nagar in the city on September 13, 2020. He had come out on bail.

The police have launched an investigation to trace the assailants of Sakthi who reportedly had enmity with another group.

