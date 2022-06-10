Murder case accused arrested in Salem

A 24-year-old youth who murdered a college girl for rejecting his marriage proposal was arrested on Friday.

The youth N. Samidurai residing at Thandavarayapuram fell in love with his relative M. Roja (18) of Koodamalai and proposed to marry her but she rejected his proposal.

On Tuesday evening, while the girl was alone at home, Samidurai went there and quarreled with her and poured diesel over her. While she fled from the home, he attacked her with a stone.

In the attack, she died on the spot. After killing her, Samidurai fled and hid in a forest area at Koodamalai. Special police teams with the help of forest department officials have searched for him for the past three days.

On Friday morning, he came out of the forest to drink water and the local villagers nabbed him and alerted the police. The police arrested the accused and remanded him in prison.