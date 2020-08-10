Murder accused escapes from hospital for second time

Coimbatore

10 August 2020 23:08 IST

Coimbatore city police and Palladam police in Tiruppur are on the lookout for an accused in a murder case who escaped from the psychiatric ward of the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Monday.

The police said that N. Hem Sagar Naik (30) from Balangir district of Odisha, who was arrested by the Palladam police in connection with the murder of his roommate in April this year, went missing from the hospital for the second time.

He was arrested by the Palladam police on April 12 after which he was remanded in judicial custody.

Advertising

Advertising

He was admitted to CMCH on August 3 allegedly after he exhibited psychiatric problems.

Though the man escaped from the ward in the early hours of Sunday, the Race Course police managed to nab him at Uppilipalayam. He was arrested again and remanded in judicial custody, after which he was shifted to the same ward at CMCH.

However, the man escaped from the ward again on Monday.

Head constable booked

The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW East) of Coimbatore city police registered a case against a head constable of the armed reserve (Coimbatore city) after his negligently driven car injured a woman and her son near Ganapathy on the night of August 5. The policemen Nagaraj had concealed his identity following the accident, reportedly fearing disciplinary action.

With the identity of the person, who caused the accident came to light, the police booked him and initiated disciplinary action against him.

A. Indhirani (52) and her son Madan Kumar (25) from New Siddhapudur who were on a two-wheeler was hit by the car driven by Nagaraj on Sathyamangalam – Sanganoor Road junction near Ganapathy late on August 5. After hitting the scooter which came from the opposite side, the car rammed a pole on the side of the road. The mother and son were severely injured and a CCTV visual of the accident was widely circulated on social media.

Nagaraj had given his name as Rajkumar to the TIW. However, a detailed investigation revealed that the car was driven by Nagaraj, who posed as Rajkumar.