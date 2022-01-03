Murder accused detained under Goondas Act

Coimbatore City Commissioner of Police Pradip Kumar has ordered the detention of P. Muthukumar (44), who was recently arrested on charges of murdering and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, under the Goondas Act.

Police sources said that the detention order was served to the accused at the Coimbatore Central Prison on Saturday.

The accused, who was a construction worker, had confessed to the police to having committed penetrative sexual assault and murdering the girl, after which he stuffed the body in a plastic sack and threw it on thorny bushes about 150 m from his residence.

The accused also allegedly broke into the residence of the girl and stole jewellery following the murder, the police said. The All-Women Police – Coimbatore East booked Muthukumar under sections of the POCSO Act and remanded him in judicial custody on December 17, 2021.

Man found murdered

A labourer employed at the T.K. Market, who was found with bleeding injuries on the market premises in the early hours of Monday, died during treatment.

According to the police, A. Yusuf (54) was working as a loadman in T.K. Market.

On Sunday evening, he allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another loadman, Nazar (47), as both were in an inebriated state. The two attacked each other with wooden logs and were injured grievously.

The other labourers who arrived at the market rescued both and admitted them to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. While Yusuf died during treatment, Nazar undergoing treatment in hospital, according to the police. The Big Bazaar Street police booked Nazar for murder and further investigation is on.

Two held for bid to break open ATM

The Thudiyalur police on Monday arrested two migrant workers on charges of attempting to break open an automated teller machine (ATM) of the State Bank of India in the early hours of Monday.

The police said that Chandra Sekhar Bhue (24) and Brindavan Bagarthi (26) were from Odisha and attempted to break the ATM located in Rakkipalayam past midnight.

The police received an alert from the Mumbai office of SBI regarding the break-in attempt, following which they rushed to the spot and secured both at around 2.45 a.m. The accused were remanded in judicial custody later in the day.