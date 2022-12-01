  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs. Belgium LIVE: Line-ups released

Murder accused detained under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

December 01, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man, who was arrested for murdering a male beautician and dumping his dismembered body parts in different locations near Coimbatore in September this year, was detained under the provisions of Goondas Act on Thursday.

The police said Amal Divakar of Ganapathy was arrested for the murder of R. Prabhu (39) of Surampatti in Erode district who worked in a beauty parlour on Cross Cut Road.

The police launched an investigation after a severed left hand of a male was found in a garbage bin at VKL Nagar in Thudiyalur near Coimbatore on September 15. Meanwhile, P. Sruthi (37) of Surampatti lodged a complaint with the Kattoor police on September 18, stating that her husband Prabhu was missing since September 14 night. The victim was identified as Prabhu after the forensics team of the police found a match of the fingerprints of Prabhu collected from his residence with the ones from the severed hand.

Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of R. Kavitha (39), who ran a beauty parlour at Saravanampatti, her male friends Divakar and R. Karthik (28) of Sivanandhapuram. The police found that Prabhu had an affair with Kavitha who in turn was close to Divakar and Karthik. Kavitha sought the help of Divakar and Karthik to finish Prabhu after he allegedly threatened the woman of leaking her private photos and videos if she did not compromise with him.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Collector G.S. Sameeran invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against Divakar.

Man gets three years jail for sexual assault

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Wednesday sentenced a 36-year-old man to undergo three years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The punishment was awarded to R. Rangasamy (40) of Keeranatham in Coimbatore district. The Kovilpalayam police had arrested him 2020 for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The court also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on Rangasamy.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.