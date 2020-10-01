Murals painted to highlight effects of plastics on wildlife in Coonoor

Volunteers in Coonoor painting a mural on the endemic species of birds in the Nilgiris.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

01 October 2020 23:05 IST

Volunteers, who have been working on cleaning up Coonoor town since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are also beautifying the town and its surroundings and spreading the message about how litter affects birds and other wildlife.

The volunteers, most of whom returned to the Nilgiris from other cities during the pandemic, have been part of a number of clean-up drives in Coonoor. Recently, they also started working on murals around the town with an aim to sensitising residents and tourists to the biodiversity of the Nilgiris as well as the pressures faced by the wildlife due to littering.

Mukund Ravishankar, who painted one of the murals near Bedford in Coonoor, said that around 15-25 volunteers usually turned up to help paint the murals. “We have had volunteers as young as a two-year-old as well as people over 70,” said Mr. Ravishankar.

The mural being painted near Bedford showcases a few of the endemic species of birds seen around Coonoor, said Divya Menon, another volunteer who has been working with activists and NGOs in Coonoor over the last few months on various clean-up drives.

“Through this mural as well as others coming up across the town, we hope to bring attention to the fact that littering also affects wildlife, including birds,” said Ms. Menon. She expressed the hope that by involving many volunteers, the message to reduce the usage of plastic waste would spread among residents throughout the town.