Murals bring life to concrete buildings at Ukkadam in Coimbatore

November 24, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

On a relatively lesser sunny day, the lively murals on the walls of the Pullukadu Housing Board welcomed the third edition of the Ukkadam Art District on Thursday.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Collector G. S. Sameeran, and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inaugurated the Ukkadam Art District.

Murals on the three-storey buildings in Pullukadu Housing Board form a part of the Ukkadam Art District, India’s sixth and Tamil Nadu’s second open-air public art gallery, with 12 murals with diverse themes.

With the Collaboration of Coimbatore Corporation, Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore, CREDAI, and Asian Paints, the artists associated with the not-for-profit St+art India Foundation gave the walls of Pullukadu Housing Board a new identity.

In this edition, the three murals painted conceptualise the theme of Biodiversity of Coimbatore. One of the wall paintings depicts the life of a fisher folk from the Valankulam tank.

Artists Priyanka Thakkar from Ahmedabad, Andhar Ras from Malaysia, and Atia Sen from Delhi used brushes, rollers, and spray cans to depict magical realism about Coimbatore’s ecosystem by opening up a new dimension for the viewers.

“Art is for everyone, Art is a right,” said M. Monashree, who is associated with St+art India adding that the objective of the art district is community development. She also said the murals portray the day-to-day life of people here.

Mr. Prathap said, “Ukkadam Art District serves as the anchor of attraction for the city. Nearly 1,200 families are living here and it is a thriving public place to demonstrate art that opens the gates for the development of this area.”

Under “Nam Kudiyiruppu Nam Poruppu,” an initiative of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, the government will contribute an amount equal to the contribution of the residents’ welfare association for the development and maintenance of an area. The Collector gave the cheque for ₹7.56 lakh to the Pullukadu Resident Welfare Association members during the inauguration.