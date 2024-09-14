Mural artwork chronicling Tiruppur’s industrial transformation adorns wall space of TMT underpass

The wall space at the TMT underpass in Tiruppur town is now adorned with mural art chronicling its growth as a garment exporting hub, as an outcome of a tie-up between the civic body and the NIFT TEA College of Knitwear Fashion.

A team of students and faculty carried out the task over a 25-day duration for the project entailing utilising 1,00,000 square feet of the wall space for artistic description of the city’s transformation into the knitwear capital of India.

Various stages of Tiruppur’s industrial growth have been captured through the mural art work, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said, adding that only finishing touches remain to be done.

The project, sponsored by Mahalakshmi Associates, warranted expenditure exceeding ₹10 lakh. The Corporation provided scaffolding materials.

The team from the institution undertook the task mainly during the night hours to avoid any disruption of vehicular traffic.

The artwork, according to the institution, will find a place in the Limca Book of Records.

