Mupperum Vizha in Coimbatore will not benefit public, says Annamalai

Published - June 13, 2024 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK’s Mupperum Vizha in Coimbatore on June 15 in which Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will participate will not benefit the public in any way, said K. Annamalai, BJP State president on Thursday.

If the DMK addresses even a few of the issues raised by the BJP in its election manifesto for Coimbatore, it would have met the long-pending demands of Coimbatore. If the DMK really cared for Coimbatore, it should commission the Athikadavu Avinashi scheme, rejuvenate the water bodies, and protect the coconut farmers and handloom and powerloom weavers, he said in a statement.

The city needs better roads, proper drinking water supply, and better garbage clearance. “The district is known for its industrial and educational excellence. But, these two sectors are crippled under the DMK’s rule,” he alleged.

The MSMEs in the district are hit by hike in electricity charges. The funds allocated by the Central government for the Smart Cities project have not been used properly. Almost all industrial sectors are affected, he added.

