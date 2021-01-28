Municipality encourages residents to compost waste at home

Municipal Commissioner M. Ganesan felicitating a resident during the Republic Day celebrations in Palladam.

Tiruppur

28 January 2021 23:02 IST

In an effort to ensure better waste management, the Palladam Municipality in Tiruppur district is encouraging its residents to compost biodegradable waste at their residences and over 200 residents are at present doing so.

Municipality Commissioner M. Ganesan said the number of residents engaged in composting kitchen wastes had increased from around 110 to 243 in the past year. These residents were felicitated in the recent Republic Day celebrations organised by the Municipality. The aim was to motivate other residents to engage in composting their kitchen waste.

Those who had taken up home composting were also given priority at the Palladam Municipality office when they visited it for any document work, he said. “We are expecting that 100 more residents will start home composting this year,” Mr. Ganesan said.

Contract employees under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan known as ‘animators’ would visit the residences of those interested to teach them the basics of home composting, he said. The Municipality had one micro composting centre, where about seven tonnes of waste would be processed every day.

Parveen Banu, a resident of Ward No. 15 in the Municipality who has been composting kitchen waste for around six months, was one of the residents felicitated by Mr. Ganesan on Republic Day. “I saw my neighbour doing this, after which I started too,” she said. M. Vasantha Lakshmi from Ward No. 11, who has been engaged in composting for nearly a year, said she used the manure from the compost for the spinach and rose plants at her residence.