Multiple organs of three-year-old brain-dead victim harvested in Coimbatore

December 16, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Surgeons of a private hospital in Coimbatore harvested multiple organs from a three-year-old boy hailing from Bengaluru, who died of a fall from the terrace of a house in the Nilgiris a few days ago.

A release from the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) said P. Dhyan, son of Preetham and Divya, residents of a gated community on Horamavu Agara Main Road in Bengaluru, had come along with his parents to his grandfather’s residence in the Nilgiris recently. The boy suffered serious head injury after he fell from the terrace of a building while playing on December 8.

After being given first aid at a private hospital in the Nilgiris, he was brought to KMCH, Avinashi Road. The boy, however, did not respond to treatment and he was declared brain dead on December 14.

According to the hospital, Dhyan’s parents gave the consent for organ donation and transplant surgeons harvested heart valve, kidneys and liver from the cadaver, adhering to the norms of the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN). The harvested organs were allotted to private hospitals in Chennai to be transplanted in needy patients.

