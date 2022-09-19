Multiple organs of accident victim harvested at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

Multiple organs of a man who died in an accident were harvested at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) here on Sunday.

Nataraj (27), a native of Nathampalayam near Avinashi in Tiruppur district, suffered head injuries in an accident on Friday. He was admitted to Tiruppur Government Medical College and later referred to CMCH for further treatment. According to CMCH authorities, he did not respond to treatment and was declared brain dead on Friday.

After the family members of Nataraj gave their consent for donating his organs, a multi-organ harvesting was done at CMCH on Sunday as per the guidelines of the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

TRANSTAN allotted the kidneys to CMCH and Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. The liver and heart were allotted to a private hospital in Salem and Chennai respectively. The eyes were donated to Aravind Eye Hospital.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala thanked the family of the deceased for donating the organs.