Multiple organs of accident victim harvested at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital  

Multiple organs of a man who died following a road traffic accident were harvested at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) here on Thursday.

CMCH authorities said that kidneys, liver and heart of 43-year-old man from Dindigul were harvested after he was declared brain dead.

The man, a native of Ottupatti village near Nilakottai in Dindigul district, was a daily wage earner at Theethipalayam in Coimbatore district. He met with an accident on Siruvani Road on July 13. He was admitted to CMCH where he was undergoing treatment. According to CMCH authorities, he did not respond to treatment and was declared brain dead on Thursday.

His family members gave the consent for donating all possible organs. A multi-organ harvesting was done at CMCH on Thursday as per the guidelines of the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

TRANSTAN allotted the kidneys to CMCH and Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. The heart and liver were allotted to two private hospitals in Coimbatore.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala thanked the family of the deceased for donating the organs.