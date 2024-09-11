Multiple organs harvested from brain-dead man in Coimbatore

Multiple organs were harvested from a farmer hailing from Erode at a private hospital in Coimbatore, after he was declared brain-dead following a brain haemorrhage.

The organs of P. Ingaran (47), who hailed from Polavapalayam village in Nambiyur taluk of Erode, were harvested at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH).

Ingaran was admitted to the hospital after he fell unconscious due to high blood pressure and brain haemorrhage on August 31. However, he did not respond to treatment and doctors declared him brain-dead on September 7.

A release from KMCH said that his parents P.K. Palanisamy and P. Rajeswari came forward to donate the organs of their deceased son. Multi-organ transplant surgeons harvested kidneys, eyes and skin of the deceased in accordance with the guidelines of the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu, on September 7. While kidneys were transplanted on needy patients at KMCH, eyes and skin were sent to private hospitals in Coimbatore.

