ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple organs harvested from brain-dead man at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

May 19, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Multiple organs of a 28-year-old man hailing from Madurai district were harvested at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday, after he was declared brain-dead following a road accident.

CMCH authorities said liver, kidneys, heart and lungs of Balamurugan, who hailed from Palanganatham in Madurai, were harvested and transplanted on needy patients.

Balamurugan met with an accident at Kangayampalayam near Sulur in Coimbatore district on May 14. He was admitted to the CMCH where he was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

However, he did not respond to treatment and he was declared brain-dead on Thursday. Balamurugan’s family members gave the consent to donate his organs, following which multi-organ transplant surgeons harvested liver, kidneys, heart and lungs of the deceased as per the guidelines of the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While TRANSTAN allotted one kidney to CMCH, the other kidney was allotted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem. The liver was allotted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Chennai. The heart and the lungs were allotted to MGM Healthcare, Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US