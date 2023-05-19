Multiple organs harvested from brain-dead man at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

May 19, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Multiple organs of a 28-year-old man hailing from Madurai district were harvested at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday, after he was declared brain-dead following a road accident.

CMCH authorities said liver, kidneys, heart and lungs of Balamurugan, who hailed from Palanganatham in Madurai, were harvested and transplanted on needy patients.

Balamurugan met with an accident at Kangayampalayam near Sulur in Coimbatore district on May 14. He was admitted to the CMCH where he was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

However, he did not respond to treatment and he was declared brain-dead on Thursday. Balamurugan’s family members gave the consent to donate his organs, following which multi-organ transplant surgeons harvested liver, kidneys, heart and lungs of the deceased as per the guidelines of the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

While TRANSTAN allotted one kidney to CMCH, the other kidney was allotted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem. The liver was allotted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Chennai. The heart and the lungs were allotted to MGM Healthcare, Chennai.