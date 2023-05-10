ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple organs harvested from accident victim in Coimbatore

May 10, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Multiple organs were harvested from a 25-year-old man, hailing from Virudhunagar district, at a city hospital after he was declared brain-dead following a road traffic accident.

Liver, kidneys, heart, lungs, skin and bone of E. Seenivasan, a native of Elayirampannai in Virudhunagar district, were harvested at the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) on Wednesday.

Seenivasan met with an accident near Thottipalayam Pirivu on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore around 10.30 p.m. on April 29. He was initially taken to a nearby private hospital, following which he was admitted to KMCH. However, he did not respond to treatment and he was declared brain-dead on Tuesday. Seenivasan’s parents Elamurugan and Kanagavalli and brother Vijayakumar gave the consent to donate his organs.

Multi-organ transplant surgeons and team harvested liver, kidneys, heart, lungs, skin and bone of the deceased as per the guidelines of the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSTAN allotted the liver and one kidney to KMCH which were transplanted on needy patients. The heart, the other kidney, skin and bone were allotted to private hospitals in Coimbatore. The lungs were allotted to a private hospital in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US