Multiple organs harvested from accident victim in Coimbatore

May 10, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Multiple organs were harvested from a 25-year-old man, hailing from Virudhunagar district, at a city hospital after he was declared brain-dead following a road traffic accident.

Liver, kidneys, heart, lungs, skin and bone of E. Seenivasan, a native of Elayirampannai in Virudhunagar district, were harvested at the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) on Wednesday.

Seenivasan met with an accident near Thottipalayam Pirivu on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore around 10.30 p.m. on April 29. He was initially taken to a nearby private hospital, following which he was admitted to KMCH. However, he did not respond to treatment and he was declared brain-dead on Tuesday. Seenivasan’s parents Elamurugan and Kanagavalli and brother Vijayakumar gave the consent to donate his organs.

Multi-organ transplant surgeons and team harvested liver, kidneys, heart, lungs, skin and bone of the deceased as per the guidelines of the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) on Wednesday.

TRANSTAN allotted the liver and one kidney to KMCH which were transplanted on needy patients. The heart, the other kidney, skin and bone were allotted to private hospitals in Coimbatore. The lungs were allotted to a private hospital in Chennai.