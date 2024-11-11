Multiple organs harvested from accident victim from Tiruppur

Transplant surgeons of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) harvested multiple organs of a man hailing from Tiruppur, who was declared brain-dead following injuries suffered in a road traffic accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release said that V. Kumaravadivel, 55, who hailed from Dheeran Chinnamalai Nagar at Vellakovil in Tiruppur district, met with an accident in Kannur district in Kerala on November 3.

After initial treatment in a hospital in Kannur, he was admitted to KMCH in Coimbatore. After not responding to the treatment, he was declared brain-dead on November 9. The bereaved family members, namely his wife Chitra, daughters Navanithi and Navyasree, expressed their willingness to donate all possible organs of Kumaravadivel, said a release from KMCH.

Multi-organ transplant surgeons harvested liver, kidneys and eyes from the cadaver of the deceased in accordance with the guidelines of the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), on November 10. The harvested liver was allotted to KMCH, where it was transplanted on a needy patient. While one kidney and eyes were sent to private hospitals in Coimbatore, the other kidney was allotted to a private hospital in Erode. KMCH chairman Nalla G. Palaniswami thanked Kumaravadivel’s family.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.