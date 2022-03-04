Multi-utility shed inaugurated at Nanjappa Chatram village in Coonoor

Lieutenant General A. Arun, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, recently inaugurated a multi-utility shed at Nanjappa Chatram village near Kattery Park in Coonoor as part of the effort by the Army to adopt the village.

A press release from the Madras Regimental Centre said that the shed was constructed by the Army as a “mark of gratitude” for the villagers for their efforts following the helicopter crash at Nanjappa Chatram on December 8, 2021 that killed Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others. Roopa Arun, Regional President of Army Wives Welfare Association, distributed winter clothing and gift items to the residents, the release said. Officials from Revenue, Forest and Agriculture departments were present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant General Arun said that the “Nation and the Army will always remain in debt to the villagers” and further thanked the administrations of Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts for their support in the “rescue, retrieval and transhipment” of the mortal remains following the crash.

At the Wellington Military Station, the GOC of Dakshin Bharat Area felicitated the rescue team from MRC involved in rescuing hiker R. Babu, who was caught in a crevice of a steep rocky hill at Malampuzha, near Palakkad, earlier in February, the release said.